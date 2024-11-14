Too Much ‘Fake Love’ In Nollywood – Actor

Browny Igboegwu

Popular Nollywood actor, Browny Igboegwu, has openly criticised his colleagues in the Nigerian film industry for what he calls a culture of “fake love” and hypocrisy.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, he expressed his frustration with the insincere relationships he observes in Nollywood, urging his peers to adopt more genuine behaviour.

“Make we take it easy with fake love in this our Nollywood,” he wrote, highlighting his disappointment with colleagues who, according to him, are quick to criticise others behind their backs but just as quickly celebrate them in public.

“One minute you are saying despicable things about your colleague, and the next minute you are posting and celebrating the same person,” he added.

Browny Igboegwu described this behaviour as “broad daylight witchcraft” and cautioned against it, saying, “Please be genuine with your intentions towards people. Say no to fake love; it is worse than poison. If you can’t say something good about someone, please shut up.”