I Nearly Declined Bob Marley Collabo- Sarkodie

Rapper Sarkodie has stated that he almost declined an offer to collaborate with Bob Marley posthumously.

“I felt I was not worthy to lay my vocals next to the legend…I was really hard on myself,” he disclosed to Sideman on the +44 Podcast on Amazon Music.

According to him, when he finally decided to do it, he was sensitive to Bob Marley’s brand and made sure not to use any language or thought that would be foul or inconsistent with his image.

He praised the Jamaican icon as a pacesetter; “The work he’s put in, we follow. He set the pace for what I have to do.”

Sarkodie has been trending since last week for featuring in the late legendary reggae artiste’s song.

Marley’s team decided to release a posthumous version of his smash hit ‘Stir It Up’ with The Wailers.

The song‘s remix was released, Friday, January 20, 2023, and it has since received different reactions.