I Never Apologised To Nana Aba- Adu Safowaah

Socialite Gloria Adu Safowaah has denied media reports that she apologised to broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah for dragging her on social media.

Early October Adu Safowaah called out Nana Aba on social media over claims that she is dating her man.

She even threatened to release nude photos of the General Manager of Ghone TV if she nears her man again.

She started her social rant with allegations that Nana Aba’s famous Range Rover gift was from her man, gave her an ultimatum to return it or she will deal with her mercilessly.

The man in question was named as one Nana Doe, a businessman who later denied any amorous relationship with Safowaah but she insisted he proposed to her.

Things got out of hand and Nana Doe allegedly got Safowaah arrested for blackmailing him to the tune of GHC100,000.

Subsequent reports after she was granted bail quoted her social media comment for apologising to Nana Aba.

But weeks after the incident, she is now saying she never apologised.

She said her comments on social media were misconstrued.

“I never apologised to anybody, ”she told SammyKay in an interview.

“I made my humble post on Instagram, I never mentioned anyone’s name, people on social media have memories from last year so they brought it into my issue”, she insisted.