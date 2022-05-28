I Never Demanded Deputy Majority Leader Position- Adwoa Safo

Sarah Adwoa Safo

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo has debunked claims that she demanded to be made the Deputy Majority Leader by government against in addition to her current position as Gender Minister.

According to her, it was untrue that she demanded to be made the Deputy Majority Leader as a condition for her to return to Parliament.

“That is so, so untrue and I forgive anybody who went out there to insult me because of hearsay, third party people or people telling them what they know which is all untrue,” Adwoa Safo told Joy News in a Zoom interview.

“My Personal Assistant had come in to debunk all of that and the reason I didn’t come in immediately is that as a seasoned female politician, when people are speaking loudly and you speak, you are not heard and this is the time for me to explain why I kept my silence and my silence was because it was too rowdy, It was too loud”.

Adwoa Safo who described the allegations as false says she has forgiven all Members of Parliament who criticised her extended stay away from Parliament.

According to her, all those who criticised her in Parliament were new entrant MPs as she has forgiven them because of their naivety.

She maintained that she still has a good relationship with member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Parliament and all the female MPs in Parliament.

Sarah Adwoa Safo came under attack from Mr Kennedy Agyapong, her former partner in most of the interviews.

He disclosed that the Minister is holding the government to ransom over some unfathomable demands, therefore her decision to absent herself from Parliament without official permission.

Speaking in an interview on GTV, the outspoken lawmaker said Adwoa Safo is demanding to be made the Deputy Majority Leader before she will come to parliament.

”She says she wants to be a Deputy Majority Leader, that woman has failed in life. A whole Minister, a cabinet Minister now demanding that she should be made a Deputy Majority Leader before she comes. She should go to hell”, Ken said.

“She doesn’t come to Parliament and she is on TikTok dancing. Excuse me Dome Kwabenya is not for Apostle Kwadwo Safo”, he added.

He said the Women and Gender Minister is deliberately absenting herself from Parliament because she wasn’t made the Deputy Majority Leader.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has referred Ms Safo and two other MPs of the Majority side to the Privileges Committee for absenting themselves for more than 15 sitting days in Parliament without permission.

By Vincent Kubi