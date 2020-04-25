I Never Got On With Rafa Benitez – Says John Terry

John Terry

Former Chelsea FC’s Captain, John Terry has disclosed how he and coach Rafa Benitez, had a ‘bad’ relationship.

According to Terry, now a Chelsea legend, he “never got on with’ Rafa Benitez.”

Reports indicate that Terry had to ban Mr Benitez from talking about Liverpool.

The former Newcastle boss didn’t see eye to eye with the Blues skipper during his six-month spell at Stamford Bridge in the 2012-13 season.

Terry won five Premier League and FA Cup titles, the Champions League with Chelsea.

At the end of Benitez’s reign, Chelsea won the Europa League.

Terry told Sky Sports’ Off Script show: “We just didn’t get on from day one personally, to be honest.”

“Every meeting we had it was, ‘Oh we used to do this at Liverpool and we done this’.

“You laugh but that’s what he used to be like, ‘Just move a yard here’,

“I actually had to have a few conversations and say, ‘Gaffer, you have to forget Liverpool, you can’t keep saying ‘we’, you’re at Chelsea now, it’s not going down well with the lads’”.

By Melvin Tarlue