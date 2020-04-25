World Coronavirus Deaths Pass 200k

About 200,698 coronavirus deaths have been recorded worldwide.

This is according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Confirmed cases worldwide have increased to 2, 865, 938.

Affected countries or regions remain 185, says the University in its latest report.

The report comes as the number of deaths in the US passed 50,000.

The UK’s Department of Health and Social Care announced earlier today that more than 20,000 people have now died from coronavirus in UK hospitals.

France’s deaths have risen by 369 on Saturday, bringing its total deaths to 22,614.

By Melvin Tarlue