I Never Had Sex With KiDi – Anita

Anita Akua Akuffo

Ghanaian media personality and host of TV3’s Ladies Circle, Anita Akua Akuffo, has finally reacted to comments about her childhood relationship with Lynx Entertainment signee KiDi.

According to Anita, in an interview on the Delay’s show monitored by African Entertainment, she said, I never had any intimate sex with KiDi during our days in school, adding, KiDi was just a classmate and was never my sweetheart as has been rumoured.

“KiDi was just my friend back in JHS, we never at any point in time had any intimate sex, as has been reported in the media. I hardly see him nowadays due to our busy schedules and we have no plans of having any relationship,” she told Delay.

It will be recalled that Anita posted an old picture of herself and KiDi on social media to excite her followers with the hashtag #10yearsChallenge.

The picture, which generated a lot of reactions on social media, made fans believe the two personalities have been dating for several years and are even childhood sweethearts.

KiDi announced his presence in the local music scene in July 2017 when he released his hit single titled ‘Odo’.

He won the Highlife Song of the Year for his hit single ‘Odo’ at the 2018 Ghana Music Awards.

The afrobeat artiste won the Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and Album of the Year for his maiden album, ‘Sugar’ at the 2020 VGMA.

He has also written for Ghanaian acts including the award-winning MzVee and Adina, and has collaborated with artistes such as TiC, Ko-Jo Cue, Magnom, and Kwesi Arthur, among others.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke