GHAMRO Appoints Interim Board Pending Election

The Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) has appointed a five-member interim board at the just ended extraordinary meeting held at the National Cultural Centre (NCC) in Kumasi to run its affairs pending the election of a new board.

The members at the meeting elected the following persons: Rex Owusu Marfo (Chair Person), Diana Hopeson, Ahmed Banda, Augustina Addison and Abraham Kofi Boakye.

The resolution at the meeting was that the five-member interim board would have an expiration of 40 days by which time it should make sure the Board Elections have been conducted and to approve all administrative costs and other capital expenditure as required by the rules and regulations of the society.

This situation was occasioned when the CEO called on members to present the state of GHAMRO address at the extraordinary meeting.

The Election Committee Chairman also read his report to the members at the said meeting on the status of the Board Election and reasons why there was a delay in the process after congress mandated them on October 12, 2020 to conduct the Board Election within three (3) months.

The members who were not satisfied with the work of the Election Committee voted for dissolution of the said committee and mandated the interim board to appoint a new election committee to conduct the board election within 40 days.

At the interim board’s first meeting held on April 22, 2021, a new Election Committee was appointed and made up of the following persons: Augustina Addison (Chair Person), Aziz Haruna Sungumo (member), Eric Afriye (member), Seth Amponsah (member) and Jethro Kwabena Donkor (member).

The new Election Committee will communicate a date for the Board Elections soon.