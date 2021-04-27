Stonebwoy Rocks Accra With Virtual Concert

Stonebwoy

Popular reggae/afro-dancehall artiste, Livingstone Satekla, also known as Stonebwoy, has announced that his upcoming virtual concert will take place this Saturday at the Bayview Village in Accra.

The virtual musical concert is being organised to celebrate the first anniversary of his Anloga Junction album and also to entertain his fans.

The Anloga Junction album was released on April 24, 2020 and has since become one of the most streamed Ghanaian albums on various digital platforms. On AudioMack alone, the album was streamed 34.9m times.

BEATWAVES gathered that the virtual concert will be broadcast live on all the social media platforms including Facebook, YouTube, and a host of others.

It will feature an incredible line-up of home-based hiplife, hiphop, highlife and afrobeat artistes who will thrill music fans to their satisfaction.

The organisers are yet to announce the list of performing artistes invited to perform at the event.

Stonebwoy, the headline act, is expected to perform most of the songs on his current album titled, Anloga Junction album, which has a number of danceable songs.

The dancehall artiste, who has promised to produce his best on the night, is expected to perform some of his old hit songs which include ‘Bawasaaba’, ‘Go Higher’, ‘Baafira’, ‘People Dey’, and ‘Come From Far’ among others at the event.

Having performed creditably on the Ghanaian music scene for the past decade, Stonebwoy is recognised as one of Ghana’s successful dancehall music icons consistent in their musical career.

Stonebwoy performed at a number of international musical event such as Reggae Sumfest, Afro Nation Festival in Portugal, Rotterdam Reggae Festival, Uppsala Reggae Festival and Rototom Sunsplash.

He has also performed in many European countries such as Germany, Italy, Spain, and USA, among others.

Stonebwoy won the 2015 Best International Act: Africa, and is the CEO of Burniton Music Group.

He featured on Morgan Heritage’s ‘Avrakadabra’, which has been nominated for ‘Best Reggae Album’ in the 2018 Grammy Awards, alongside ‘Chronology’ by Chronixx, ‘Lost In Paradise’ by Common Kings, ‘Wash House Ting’ by J Boog and ‘Stony Hill’ by Damian Marley.

By George Clifford Owusu