UMaT Outlines Strategies to end Galamsey

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) has come out with a number of strategies to help control or end illegal small scale mining popularly known as Galamsey.

Vice Chancellor of UMaT, Prof. Richard Kwasi Amankwah, announced the strategies on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, when the University hosted the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor and his entourage.

According to him, one of the strategies is dubbed: ‘Catch Them Young’.

Under ‘Catch Them Young’, he said UMaT intended to introduce a model mining program aimed at making sure that the next generation of small scale miners are taught at the young stage to do responsible mining. He said UMaT was seeking to role out this program in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

He added that the second Strategy is to institute a national sustainable small scale mining day to create awareness about small scale mining. He said the awareness day is to be celebrated on June 2 yearly.

According to him, the third strategy is to introduce a Small Scale Mining School with the aim of engaging small scale miners on site and teaching them to do the right thing.

By Melvin Tarlue