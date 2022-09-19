I Never Said I Can’t Date A Trotro Man- Jackline Mensah

Jackline Mensah

TikTok star Jackline Mensah has denied widespread reports that she said she can’t date a man who takes commercial vehicles popularly known as trotro.

In a Pulse Ghana video in circulation, she was asked whether she would date a man who uses a trotro as his means of transportation. She replied, “No, yes, no, maybe, I don’t know. But love doesn’t matter if you take trotro or something.”

The interviewer further asked if she would do it or not, to which she responded saying, “oh yes I will. I mean we could share my car. I can even buy him a car. Why not.”

However, some online platforms captured her response to mean that she won’t date a trotro man.

In a post on Instagram on Monday, she cleared the air on the misconception being created around her statement.

According to her, bloggers misquoted her statement.

“Dear bloggers if you’d quote me, quote me right,” she wrote while she shared the video of her interview.

Jackline Mensah speaking during her interview