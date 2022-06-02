I Ordered Flogging- Wa Naa Admits

Barely 24 hours of denying having anything to do with tye flogging of two lovers at the forecourt of his palace, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, the Overlord of the Waala Traditional Council has admitted giving his blessing to the barbaric act.

The two young lovers were allegedly involved in a sex video scandal that went viral following circulation by a third party who got access to the female’s mobile phone.

This resulted in the flogging of the two person in the full glare of the public.

Each persons, was subjected to 20 lashes at the forecourt of the palace.

Reacting to the said video in circulation on social media and for him to give reasons for denying that the youth took arbitrary action in flogging the boy and the girl without his consent, the Overlord of Wa shockingly indicated that the flogging forms part of measures his Traditional Council including opinion leaders in the municipality instituted to fight the immoral and deviant behaviour among the youth in the area in recent times, per a report by the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

According to him, flogging was part of the regulations put in place to instill discipline in the youth, who in recent times have put up some behaviour detrimental to the well-being of the society.

“Besides the flogging, parents of the boy and the girl will also agree to let the two get married and stay as a couple to serve as a deterrent to the youth and to live upright lives,” he said.

The Wa Naa said the regulations were aimed at allowing decency, morality, and peace to prevail in the Municipality to attract investors for the teeming youth to get employed.

“The measure will also let people who come to Wa to enjoy their stay and outsiders who have their relatives will not be worried about their safety,” he added.

He said he and his elders as well as other opinion leaders would not shun their responsibilities but would ensure that Wa remained a peaceful town for all to stay.

Interestingly, on Tuesday, May 31, when the incident occurred, Naa Kadri Ibrahim, the spokesperson for the Wa Naa was quick to condemn the flogging on behalf of the chief.

He said the act could only drag the reputation of the palace into disrepute and gave the assurance that the perpetrators of the barbaric act would be fished out to face the full rigours of the law.

However, the admission of Wa Naa that he gave his blessing to the flogging contradicts his spokesperson’s position.

By Vincent Kubi