Sheik IC Quaye Is Hot Over Fake Hajj Board Member

Sheik Ibrahim Cudjoe Quaye

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has directed Sheik Ibrahim Cudjoe Quaye commonly called Sheik I.C.Quaye, Chairman of the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana to remove the name of one Hamza Tanko as a member of the Hajj Board.

This follows a purported letter dated May 15, 2022 from Sheik I.C. Quaye to the Ministry of Hajj and Umra Kingdom Affairs of the Kingdom Saudi Arabia purported to be appointing signatories to the Hajj Accounts of the Pilgrims Affairs Office Ghana held at the Riyadh Bank, Al-Bagdadiya to the bank account branch in Jeddah.

In the letter, Sheik I.C Quaye described Hamza Tanko as signatory to the bank account and described him as a board member/Director Finance.

As the appointing authority to the Hajj Board, the President in a letter signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to President to Sheik I.C Quaye said he is unaware of appointing Hamza Tanko onto the Hajj Board thereby his name should be removed from the board immediately.

The letter described I.C. Quaye move as without any basis, adding that “Accordingly, you hereby directed to take immediate steps to remove Mr. Hamza Tanko name as signatory to the account and in any other official duties of the Hajj Board”.

By Vincent Kubi