Coup Demo Organisers In Disarray

One of the Conveners of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has admitted the group went overboard when they authored a letter to the police informing the security service about their intended armed demonstration.

According to him, the group has commenced investigations to establish who is behind the letter for appropriate sanctions to be given to the person.

He described the situation as a misstep and no amount of justification can right it.

“We cannot be asking the current political set up to call out their own when they go wrong and turn around to defend a wrong doing when it happens in our camp.

“Steps are being taken to sanction whoever was responsible for that letter. At no point will I condone any act that seeks to jeopardize the peace and security of this nation. I am equally angry as you guys are but we ask the public to keep calm.

“We do not stand for violence and will never stand for violence. A different date, appropriate route and measures will be communicated in due time. Let us not allow the mishap to bury the problems facing our dear nation which necessitated our call on the people to the street to express their grievances. God bless our homeland Ghana and make us truthful,” he shared this on his social media handle Thursday June 2, 2020 after the group were called out by most Ghanaians over their planned weapons demo tantamount to a coup.

This comes after the group has been condemned for planning to stage a violent demonstration.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for instance, said violence and the use of guns by demonstrators cannot be acceptable in any democratic society like Ghana.

He called for the condemnation of the leaders of the planned June 4 armed demonstration for contemplating this “disastrous path — they must stop it or be stopped!”

“Violence and the use of Guns by demonstrators cannot be acceptable in any democratic society. Leaders of the June 4 demonstration must be condemned for contemplating this disastrous path — they must stop it or be stopped!” Mr Ablakwa tweeted.

The Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service rejected a request from some persons including broadcaster Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, and #FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor to demonstrate.

The Police said the nature and character of the demonstration as intended, is inconsistent with with the Public Order Act hence the decision to stop it.

The demonstration would have taken three days and allowed the leaders to address the nation on GTV like coup makers.

“The Accra Police Regional Command on Sunday May 29, 2022 received a notice of intention to embark on a demonstration by a group of persons: Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, Captain Godsbrain Smart, Benjamin Darko, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

“The service is of the view that the nature and character of the demonstration as intended, is inconsistent with with the Public Order Act,” the Police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Captain Smart has cleared the air that although he is a convener for #FixTheCountry, he never signed the infamous letter which was responded to by the police.

A letter believed to be from the conveners and addressed to the Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has been spotted on social media with its content stirring mixed reaction.

Excerpts from the letter spoke about a demonstration planned to take place on Saturday, June 4 to register their displeasure to the authorities in the country.

The letter asked for permission and security from the Ghana police and stated intentions to demonstrate with weapons if the security force refuses to grant them permission.

Speaking on the 3FM Drive with Giovani on Wednesday, June 1, Captain Smart said he knows nothing about the letter and his lawyers are currently writing to address the trending issue.

He cleared that he does not support violence and will never approve a rebellious demonstration.

“Why will I support the use of weapons to demonstrate when I want the country to be fixed? If they use violence and destroy the country, what will be left to be fixed?” Captain Smart questioned.

By Vincent Kubi