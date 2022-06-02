30 School Kids Cheat Death

A miraculous intervention has saved 30 school kids of Koforidua – Pentecost Preparatory School in the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern Regional capital who were involved in a near-fatal accident Thursday morning.

A female teacher was also among the kids who sustained a few injuries and were rushed to the Regional Hospital.

The accident occurred at about 7am when the school bus with registration number GN7377Y aboard by the victims was approaching the Oyoko roundabout from Oyoko Palace direction of the Koforidua to the Tafo Highway.

The driver as gathered noticed something was wrong with the break and hence attempted to park on the shoulders of the road, but the bus suddenly reversed, crashed, and somersaulted into a ditch.

The incident attracted residents who rushed to the scene to rescue the school children before the joint team of Police, Ghana National Fire Service, and NADMO arrived to help in the rescue operation.

However, some of the parents of the kids when heard of the accident quickly rushed to the Regional Hospital to see their wards.

The Regional Hospital Administrator, Akoto Apawu when contacted explained that 30 kids were brought to the facility with minor injuries for treatment.

He said some have been discharged, as some are still on admission receiving treatment.

The accident vehicle has since been towed away.

The Regional Police command as learnt has commenced investigations into the incident.

BY Daniel Bampoe