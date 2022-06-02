John Boadu Appeals To Delegates Endorse Him

John Boadu

The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on delegates to endorse experience and hard work to enable the party to break the eight-year power shuffle between the two leading parties.

He declared that he will file to seek re-election when nominations are opened.

Mr Boadu, who had occupied the General Secretary position of the party, both in acting and substantive positions since 2015, is seeking to lead the party again into the 2024 polls.

As the national delegates conference scheduled for July, this year beckons, Mr Boadu officially launched his campaign Monday, with the assurance that if his mandate was renewed, he would lead the party to deliver a historic three-term victory come 2024.

The campaign was launched on the theme: “Making history together.” Some known faces of the NPP who graced the occasion were the former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye; National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay; the Director of Operations at the Presidency, Lord Commey and the National Women’s Organiser, Kate Gyamfua.

The other prominent party personalities who graced the event were the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly called “Wontumi”; Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Divine Otoo Agorhom; the National Nasara Coordinator, Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa; former Vice-chairman of the NPP and chief of staff at the Office of the Vice President, Fred Oware; the CEO of STC Coaches Limited, Nana Akomea; outspoken NPP woman activist, Hajia Fati, as well as some Members of Parliament (MP) of the NPP across the country.

Amid shouts of “J.B toa so,” Mr Boadu announced that when nomination was opened by the party, he would file to be voted to continue his work as General Secretary.

“If we have to win the 2024 election and break the eight, we need experience and hard work, and this is what I offer,” he said.

Mr Boadu further indicated that having risen through the ranks, from polling station chairman to General Secretary of the NPP, he had gathered enough experience to navigate the way through the 2024 election.

According to him, he successfully fulfilled most of the promises he made when he campaigned for election as General Secretary in 2018.

He mentioned that for instance the needed arrangements had been put in place for the NPP ideological institute to take off and that the promise to revamp the party structures from the grassroots to national had been fulfilled.

Speaking also at the event, Lord Commey said the campaign launch of Mr Boadu was a mere formality as he had already discharged himself well in various positions.

Other speakers including Prof. Oquaye, Freddie Blay, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Bernard Okoe Boye; NPP Communications Director, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, and Chairman Wontumi, described the launch of the campaign as historic as it was a giant step towards “breaking the eight.”

According to them, breaking the eight required the party to present a formidable team of leaders who would be able to mend bridges and “lead the charge like a general in battle.”

Mr Blay described Mr Boadu as the nerve centre of the party.

“It is rare to find a character like him. Once we have him, we cannot throw his quality away. We need John Boadu at this moment,” he said.

By Vincent Kubi