NPP Central Regional Delegates Polls Come Off Saturday

Robert Kutin Jnr

The final Regional Executive delegates conference of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been scheduled for Saturday June 4, 2022.

The conference will take place at Nursing Training College, Dunkwa-on-Offin in the Central Region at 9am.

This was contained in an invitation extended to all the delegates in the region by the incumbent Regional Chairman, Robert Kutin Jnr to avail themselves to vote for their preferred candidates.

The New Patriotic Party postponed its Regional Delegates Conference due to a pending motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction filed at the Cape Coast High Court by some concerned party people from Ekumfi.

The Ekumfi constituency polls come off tomorrow.

The regional conference was originally scheduled to take place last weekend but failed to come off as a result of some internal conflicts.

A statement signed by the Regional Chairman said the party on Thursday, May 26, received an interlocutory injunction restraining it from holding, conducting, convening and or organising the elections.

Also, the suit has stopped it from transmitting any result to the party’s national office until the final determination of the suit.

The Plaintiffs of the suit were Messieurs Edward Armah, Ransford Bosomtwe, Albert Ackon, Razak Nurudeen, Mohammed Iddrissu.

Below is copy of the invitation:

02/04/2022

For immediate release

INVITATION TO 2022 NPP CENTRAL REGIONAL ANNUAL DELEGATES’ CONFERENCE

I, Robert Kutin Jnr, the Central Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, hereby invite the following:

-Regional Officers

-Constituency Officers

-Members of Parliament

-National Council reps

-Members of the Regional Council of Elders

-Members of the Regional Council of Patrons

-Tescon reps

to the 2022 Regional Annual Delegates’ Conference scheduled as follows:

Date: Saturday, 4th June, 2022

Venue: Nursing Training College, Dunkwa -on-Offin

Time: 9:00 am

All are cordially invited.

Signed

Robert Kutin Jnr

(Regional Chairman )

By Vincent Kubi