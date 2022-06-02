Three Suspects In Wa Naa’s Palace Flogging Granted Bail

The Wa Circuit Court presided by Jonathan Avogo has granted bail to the three suspects arrested by the Upper West Regional Police Command in connection with the flogging of two lovers who were seen in a leaked sex video.

Dushiran Khigir,34, a phone repairer, Issahaku Mahama, 70, and Naa Sigiki Osman,52 were granted bail in a sum of Gh 3,000 with five sureties each.

The suspects have been charged with abetment of crime to wit causing harm.

They are expected to reappear in court on June 13, 2022.

In a related development, the 25 persons who went on rampage in the Wa township and later besieged the Wa police station demanding the release of the three suspects were also arraigned before the Wa Circuit court and granted bail in a sum of Gh 3,000 with two sureties each.

They were also charged with rioting, unlawful assembling, causing damage, and disturbing public peace.

The suspects are expected to reappear in court on June 13, 2022.

They are however ordered to report every two days to the police.

Meanwhile, the Upper West Regional Police Commander, DCOP Peter Ndekugri told DGN Online that police personnel have been beefed up at the police station to ensure that the youth do not attack the facility subsequently.

A leaked sex video circulating on social media showed two lovers separately tied to a pole and being flogged publicly while residents looked on at the Wa Naa’s palace.

Many have condemned the flogging of the two lovers at the Wa Naa’s palace and called for the arrest of anybody involved in the act.

FROM Eric Kombat, Wa