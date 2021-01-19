I pay DJs to promote my music- Celestine Donkor to Andy Dosty

Celestine Donkor

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician, Celestine Donkor, has stated that she pays radio presenters and Disc Jockeys (DJs) before her music is aired on various radio stations.

Mrs. Donkor made this known on Accra-based Onua FM’s Entertainment talk show, Anigye Mmre, reacting to an earlier comment made by presenter Andy Dosty on social media weeks after she released her new single “Thank you”.

According to information gathered by DGN Online, Celestine Donkor on 6th January 2021 posted on her Facebook page that she has been bashed for featuring secular musicians on this song.

“Since the release of this song #Thank you _Yedawase I have heard very unfortunate comments from key industry people saying ‘they don’t like the song because it featured #Ewiasefour= (secular musicians).

She added “Even some media channels have refused to play the song on their media because I featured secular musicians, saying, Fellow Ghanaians, just allow me to carry out my gospel assignment on earth”.

The radio presenter stated that Celestine’s music enjoys no air-play because she does not pay radio DJs and not because she featured secular artists on her song.

Celestine reacted to Andy Dosty’s comment, saying, she pays DJ’s and presenters to play her songs, adding the caliber of managers in my team Andy is not even part of them, so for him to say I don’t pay DJ’s is an insult.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke