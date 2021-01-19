Mahama Wants EC To Admit To Errors

John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has filed an application praying the Supreme Court for leave to serve certain questions on the Electoral Commission which he claims if answered would narrow down the issues before the court.

Mr. Mahama who is challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election wants the EC to answer among others, questions relating to the processes involved in the transmission of results from the constituencies to the regional offices of the EC.

He is also seeking to solicit responses on whether or not the National Communications Authority (NCA) in any way facilitated the transmission of results from the various centres to the national Headquarters of the EC.

The EC in its opposition is urging the court not to grant the application as it does not raise any relevant issues that are in contention.

It is the case of the EC that the answers being sought for are already contained in the petition and the responses of the respondents.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak