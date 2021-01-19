Sogakope Stalemate Satisfies Kotoko Coach

Coach Johnson Smith

Kotoko coach, Johnson Smith, is okay with his side’s away stalemate results against West African Football Academy (WAFA) on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors left Sogakope in the Volta Region picking a point, and to the caretaker trainer the result was a good one.

Smith stated that his side went into the game with high hopes of retuning with all the points but pointed out that the 1-1 draw was better than returning from the Red Bull Arena empty handed.

Smith, who took over from Maxwell Konadu stated, “I am okay because the boys played the type of game I wanted them to play in the second half. If they had played the same in the first half, we wouldn’t have conceded the goal.”

He added that “I have never lost a game at Sogakope as a coach and so I am okay with this result. We planned to win; we could not embark on a long journey to lose. So the plan was to win and if we were not able to win, we didn’t have to lose.”

It was Daniel Lomotey who scored in the first half with a deflected effort.

Kotoko responded after an improved performance after the break; pulling parity through razor sharp forward, Kwame Opoku.

Kotoko are now seventh on the league log, with 13 points after eight matches, four points adrift leaders, Karela, with an outstanding game against Ebusua Dwarfs.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum