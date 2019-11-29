‘I Pray Ghanaians Accept My EP’

Yaw Berk

Young musician Yaw Berk is out with a new EP he calls the ‘I Am Yaw Berk EP’, as he takes his music career to the next level to maintain some consistency on the music scene.

The EP has seven interesting records, and he features two of Ghana’s great young musicians ‒ Fameye and Kurl Songx.

Among the records on the EP are ‘You No Try’, ‘Armed Robber’, ‘Anything Else’ featuring Fameye, ‘Know’, ‘Flaw’, ‘Ɛyɛ Woa’ featuring Kurl Songz and ‘You Said’.

The EP can be found on online platforms like Spotify, iTunes, Sound Cloud and others.

“The EP talks about a lot of things. These are emotions put into poetry and recorded on beat. Anyone at all can relate to emotions on the songs,” he explained the EP on Tuesday.

Yaw Berk is currently one of Ghana’s young and promising musicians who are pushing for greater heights. He got inspired to do music at an early age when he used to listen to songs his dad used to play in their home.

That got him to sing a lot. He then started putting together his own lyrics and going to the recording studio to observe how songs are recorded.

He subsequently joined the MTN Hitmaker Season 7 reality show and has since not looked back. Yaw Berk released his first commercial song titled ‘Independent Lady’ under Highly Spiritual Music label in 2018.

But unfortunately, he had to leave Highly Spiritual Music to join to Inner Heitz Entertainment and Koka Music labels because the old label, he alleged, was not honouring its side of their contract.

“So far, my career has been fine. If I look at what I have in stock, there is a lot to come. I am just wishing and praying Ghanaians accept my sound because I can’t buy fans till they recognise my great records on my EP,” he indicated.

By Francis Addo