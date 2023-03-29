I Prefer Sex Scenes With Seasoned Actors- Nancy Isime

Nollywood star, Nancy Isime has said she is really crazy about kissing and sex roles in the movies but when she wants it, she loves it with seasoned actors.

Speaking in an interview with media personality, Dadaboy on Monday, she said not every actor is fascinated by sex roles.

According to her, she dislikes sex and kissing scenes because it is merely a script.

“Well, it’s a script, and Yes, I do kiss in movies. But why will I enjoy it? 5,000 people around you. Enjoy what? I never enjoy doing anything. There are cameras around, it’s a scene. I prefer to actually have kissing scenes with seasoned actors who understand the professionalism of a kissing scene or a sex scene.

“Sex scene of course because everybody is all dressed up but there is movement. So there are literally people who understand the job and are focused and are literally just running through a script,” she indicated.