NDC’ll Collate 2024 Results With Machines- Mahama

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will bring in machines to transmit results during the 2024 general elections, former President John Dramani Mahama has said.

According to him, the machine will send the results immediately they are declared at the polling station.

He siad the party will be able to tell the total votes garnered by closed of midnight.

“That day…on December 7, we shall do all night…we shall not sleep because we are bringing machines that will transmit result”.

“We shall put tea and coffee there. We shall give you numbers to call and send the results the moment results are declared, so by midnight, the results are ready and NDC is winning.”

Mr. Mahama said these during his visit to the Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region on Sunday, March 26 as part of his tour of the Region to canvass for votes to lead the NDC in the 2024 elections.

The former President said the NDC will train all polling agents for the 2024 elections and will ensure that everyone who would be recruited is able to read and write.

He indicated the NDC will stay vigil on December 7, 2024 and monitor the counting of ballots.

The former President tasked every NDC member to be at various polling and collation centres when counting of the ballots is ongoing to ensure no one rigs the election.

The former President promised that every resource needed for the 2024 election campaign would be provided to enable the party campaign effectively to win the elections.

“In the previous [elections], we had situations where branch executives of about 9 came to me and none of them had NDC T-shirt on. It will not happen again. This time, I will get them to you directly so that you know what I brought and share,” he told them in Twi.

The Western Regional Chairman of the NDC, Nana Kojo Toku, hailed the entire people of Jomoro for standing solidly behind the MP, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, during her court case.

He said such cases are fought by people with thick character like Madam Affo-Toffey and that is what the NDC wants in order to win the 2024 elections.

Nana Kojo Toku called on NDC delegates to remember what Madam Affo-Tofffey went through during her court case which could have broken her down as a woman.

“It was a difficult thing for us as a party and for your MP but you all stood behind her and now victory is ours,” he told delegates at Jomoro.

“Even men could not stand what Madam Affo-Toffey went through and that means she needs to be rewarded even though we are not saying no one should contest her.”

The MP, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, appealed to the former President to create jobs for Jomoro when he wins power.

By Vincent Kubi