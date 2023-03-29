‘This Is So Painful’ – Bawumia On Kumawu MP’s Death

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed his condolences to the bereaved family of the late Kumawu Member of Parliament (MP) in the Ashanti Region, Philip Atta Basoah.

In a post on his official Facebook page, the Vice President described the death of the MP as very painful.

Dr. Bawumia said he had visited the MP last Saturday and did not know it was the last time he was going to see him.

”I expressed my deepest condolences to the immediate family and Kumawu constituents on the sudden passing of Hon. Philip Atta Basoah.

“I visited him this past Saturday and little did I know that it was the last time I would see him alive. This is so painful.

“My prayers are with his family. May Philip’s gentle soul rest in peace.”

The MP in the 2020 general elections, won the parliamentary seat with 14,960 votes making 51.1% of the total votes cast whilst the NDC parliamentary aspirant, Bernard Opoku Marfo had 2,439 votes making 8.3% of the total votes cast whiles the Independent parliament aspirant Duah Kwaku had 11,698 votes making 40% of the total vote cast.

By Vincent Mini