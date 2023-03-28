Akufo-Addo Sad Over Kumawu MP’s Death

Philip Atta Basoah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed shock over the passing of the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu in the Ashanti region, Philip Atta Basoah who passed on Tuesday March 28, 2023.

“I have been shocked and saddened by the news of the tragic death of the Member of Parliament for Kumawu, Hon Philip Basoa. All of us in the NPP were hopeful his health condition would take a turn for the better, but, alas, our ways are not God’s ways, neither are our thoughts.

“I had the opportunity of knowing Hon. Basoa quite well, and, in that time, he proved to be a devoted adherent of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition, who never wavered in the belief that the NPP was the only political party that had the welfare of the country at heart. Indeed, he comes from a family with a long history of public service not only to the people of Kumawu, but also to Mother Ghana. He will be missed by all those who knew and met him,” President Akufo-Addo confirming the death of the MP said.

He therefore extended his sincere condolences to his widow and children, to the Chairman and members of the NPP, and to the Chiefs and people of Kumawu, whom he so faithfully represented right till the very end.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace until the last day of the resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen!!,” he added.

By Vincent Kubi