I Produced Music For Free For 7years- Guiltybeatz

Music producer, GuiltyBeatz has revealed he had to put up with recording free beats for some musicians before he got his breakthrough.

Speaking on Asempa Fm’s Showbiz Review With Adu Kumi, he indicated that it wasn’t an easy journey for him when he started. It took him 7years of producing free beats.

“From 2010 to 2017, no artiste paid me for my works, I’m not kidding. All they say is ‘take something’ and some of them will tell me ‘I will pay, I will pay you, and I will be chasing them but you won’t hear from them, 7 years straight,” he stated.

He didn’t mention the musicians involved but acknowledged that he couldn’t build relationships if money was always his priority.

“When you begin, you don’t just say ‘pay me. How do you build your relationship if you just want to make money from them (artistes)? No, you can’t do that, you have to freelance a little,” he added.

Guiltybeatz born Ronald Banful is one of Ghana’s award-winning music producers.

He has worked with several international acts, building a huge profile as one of the amazing music minds around.

He worked on Beyonce’s The Lion King: The Gift album in 2019. He recorded three songs on the album and is currently one of Ghana’s few acts who are signed with Sony Music Publishing UK.

By Francis Addo