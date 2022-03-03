Shatta Wale & Medikal In USA For DTB

Medikal & Shatta Wale

Musicians, Shatta Wale and Medikal are currently in the United States for their much anticipated ‘Deeper Than Blood’ (DTB) Tour.

They are scheduled to begin with performances in Washington DC during Ghana’s Independence Day celebration on March 6 and later other shows.

The two artistes and their crew touched down in the USA on Wednesday ahead of the tour.

Shatta Wale on Thursday shared a photo of him and Medikal onboard a jet and wrote, “The beginning of Ghana music!!”

He subsequently also shared a second photo of himself sitting on top of the bonnet of a G-wagon while Medikal was posing on the bumper side of the car. The jet was showing behind them and he also wrote, “Your noise and my Toys.”

Shatta Wale and Medikal have become the best of friends in the public eyes after they were both arrested and put behind bars briefly for different offences.

They have since been bonding and had a couple of shows in Ghana but this is their first tour outside Ghana.