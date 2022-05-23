I Promised My Mom To Serve God- Majid Michel

Majid Michel

Actor Majid Michel has stated that his mother’s passing has played a major role in bringing him closer to God.

Madam Paulina Olympio, the mother of the renowned actor passed on in October 2014 at the Ghana Canada Hospital at East Legon, Accra. She was 63.

In an interview with Afia Amankwa Tamakloe on the M’ashyase3 show on Adom TV, Majid said his mother’s passing was a painful experience.

After her death, he decided to take God seriously to fulfil his mother’s wish.

“My mother introduced me to pastors and wanted me to be grounded in the faith and so I took it upon myself to honour her through that,” he indicated.

He said it helped him embark on a soul searching journey to understand Christianity and God’s existence better.

“In 2014, I decided to look for God and after eight years, I know that there is God” he stated.