Actress Christabel Ekeh Welcomes Baby Boy

Actress Christabel Ekeh is now a proud mother as she has given birth to a bouncy baby boy.

She announced the new baby after sharing photos with the baby on Instagram thanking God for granting her a safe delivery on Sunday night.

“Thank you, Jesus …The name of the Lord is a strong tower: the righteous runneth into it and is safe.

Proverbs 18:10 Happy son-shine from this side and may you carry your testimony soon in Jesus Name,” she wrote when she shared her photos with the baby.

Early May 2022, Christabel flaunted her full-grown baby bump in different photos to celebrate Mothers Day on Instagram.

“Thank you, Jesus (heart and prayer emojis) happy mothers day to all mothers, waiting for mothers and myself. We are truly blessed,” she wrote when she shared her first photo in a white gown.

“Thank you, Jesus. Motherhood: a journey of love, grace and courage,” she wrote as she shared the baby bump photos.

“Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb is a reward. Psalm 127:3,” she added.

In those photos, Christabel looked breathtakingly gorgeous and as if she was in her last trimester.

Thankfully she has had a safe delivery and now has a bouncy baby boy.