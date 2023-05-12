‘I Put Players Welfare First’

Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has stated emphatically that players welfare remains his outfit’s priority and not management’s as speculated.

His statement was in response to recent reports of the club’s outstanding players’ salary.

He explained that Kotoko has never given priority to paying salaries of senior staff over those of the technical team and players.

The Kotoko boss is of the view that any outstanding salary should not warrant unwillingness to play for the club.

He pointed that if funds were available, it is impossible for him to overlook payments to players.

He told Oyerepa FM, “I say this on authority that there’s never been a time we owed players’ salaries and paid management members. Is it even possible that I ignore player salaries and pay management members? It can’t happen. So the players are always put first.”

The Kotoko CEO touched on the various costs draining the club’s resources, including medical expenses resulting from numerous injuries sustained by players.

“People seem to forget that there is so much cost involved in running a football club. The cost of medicals alone is huge. The number of MRIs conducted after every match may get you annoyed with the doctors if you get to know them. MRIs are even conducted for mere knocks which would have been treated with ice blocks at other clubs. We averagely have three to four MRIs to pay for after every match,” he said.

Kotoko are placed sixth on the standings with four matches remaining.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum