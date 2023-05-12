Avoid The Temptation To Farm Close To Water Bodies – NADMO tells farmers

The Bawku West District office of the National Disaster Management Organization has started a campaign to prevent farmers from farming on the lands along the White Volta River and also engage households living close to the river, to start preparing to move to higher grounds before the rains start and the Bagre Dam gets spilled.

The campaign has become an annual event since farmers prefer working on the fertile lands at the river bank, before the floods come in and soon after a flood session; throwing caution to the wind. On many occasions late farming leaves the farm produce, not ready to harvest. This is what makes for which reason many of school farmers try to harvest their crops, even the floods come.

Many properties and lives have been lost in the Bawku West District due to the above situation; “… this is what NADMO is working hard to get the people along the White Volta to understand and stop the practice.” Bawku West District Director of the National Disaster Management Organization noted.

Usually, when the rains come and the water levels in the White Volta increase and excess water in the Bagre Dam in neigbouring Burkina-Faso is also spilled, large spaces are filled, thereby submerging crops that are not been harvested by the owners.

The Bawku West District Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Atampuba Anania during one of the engagements reminded farmers of what happened in previous experience in the area, where many crops, and other properties including livestock were washed away, while some human lives were also lost.

“Farming close to the river banks is a very risky business to invest in. Farming by itself is a good invest, but you benefit from it when you do the right thing and adhere to advice no to farm close to the White Volta.”

Mr. Anania said his outfit will intensify the campaign to ensure that all farmers farming along the White Volta adhere to education and reminders to prevent any casualty when an unforeseen disaster strike.

Some farmers that spoke with the Daily Guide, promised to leave as soon as they see the water levels increasing, because there are no fertile lands and water for their crops during the dry season, for which they farm close to the river body during dry season.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Zebilla