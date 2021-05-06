I remain ANC Secretary-General – Says Defiant Magashule

Ace Magashule

Ace Magashule has downplayed his African National Congress (ANC) party’s directive to step aside as its Secretary-General.

According to Magashule, he remains the Secretary-General of the ruling ANC despite the order to step aside.

Speaking to EWN on Thursday morning, May 6, 2021, he noted that his opponents are using organs of state against him and his allies in the ANC.

He observed that he is not going anywhere.

Magashule who was asked to step aside or be suspended because of alleged corruption in South Africa, saidANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa has in been suspended.

Mr Magashule and other party cadres charged with corruption were given 30 days by the party to step aside or be suspended.

But in a purported letter from his office on Wednesday evening, Magashule ordered Ramaphosa to step down over allegations of vote buying during his CR17 ANC presidential campaign.

And speaking to EWN in an interview on Thursday morning, Magashule observed that “Nothing is going on with me, I’m still the secretary-general.”

During the interview, he confirmed that his letter to President Ramaphosa was authentic.

Magashule faces fraud and corruption charges in the Free State.

By Melvin Tarlue