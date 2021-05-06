Asenso-Boakye Inspects Drains In Kumasi

The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye as part of working visit to the Ashanti Region inspected some drainage facilities in Kumasi.

The visit was to afford the Minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency first-hand information on the drainage situation ahead of the rains.

Upon inspection, Asenso-Boakye indicated that some of the drainage facilities are unable to contain the current volumes of water due to population growth, urbanisation and climate change.

He said in the interim, the drainage facilities that require desilting will be done while the Ministry takes steps to expand their capacity to contain the rains.

He urged the public to play their part by desisting from disposing of solids waste into the drains in order to collectively mitigate the flooding in the country.

Some of the projects the Minister inspected included Danyame River, Adiemera drains, Samad Hotel drains, Atafoa-Owabi drains, Kumasi Zoo drains, Sisan and Wiwi drains.

Osei Assibey Antwi, the Mayor of Kumasi, who expressed joy of the Minister’s visit requested that the projects be extended to other communities.