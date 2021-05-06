Akufo-Addo Accepts Kissi Agyebeng’s Nomination as SP

President Nana Akufo-Addo has accepted the nomination of Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor.

He is therefore seeking the approval of Parliament for Mr Agyebeng to become the Special Prosecutor.

A statement dated May 6, 2021 and signed by Acting of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, made this known.

Mr Agyebeng was nominated by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Dame, a few days ago as Special Prosecutor.

When approved, he will replace Martin Amidu, the first ever Special Prosecutor of Ghana.

By Melvin Tarlue