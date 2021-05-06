Adeiso MP Assists Constituents

FREDERICK Adom Obeng, the Deputy Transport Minister-designate, also Member of Parliament for Upper West Akim in the Eastern Region, has donated palm kernel processing machines to residents of Mepom in the constituency.

For several years, the processors at Mepom have been using the traditional method to process palm kernels which is laborious but the MP stepped in with the supply of some modern equipment to make their work less difficult and profitable.

With the new machines, the residents can now produce oil in large quantities and sell to improve their economic well-being.

The MP made the presentation as part of the celebration of the International Labour Day over the weekend.

He said the machines would help the workers, mostly women, to boost productivity with less effort.

He appreciated the support of the residents of Mepom in sending him to Parliament, and said he would lobby hard to bring development to the area.

Since 1993, the Upper West Akim seat has been the preserve of the NDC, and the Deputy Transport Minister-designate is the only NPP candidate to have snatched the seat.

Mr. Adom polled 21,863 votes to snatch the seat from the NDC candidate, Darko Derek Ohene Assifo Bekoe, who garnered 20,196 votes with 637 rejected ballots.

He is currently serving on the Committee on Mines and Energy in Parliament.

He was accompanied by the Upper West Akim NPP Constituency Chairman, Nana Addae Obuobi, among others.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Adeiso