I Speak English That Makes Money For Me – Chairman Wontumi mocks

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, says he speaks English that gives him more money.

The popular business man has been mocked several times on social media for the English he speaks, while some doubt he attended Prempeh College.

“I speak English that brings money, I speak the kind of English that brings money for my company to thrive so that I get money to pay my workers”, he said in an interview with Delay.

Speaking on the Delay Show, Chairman Wontumi noted that he attended Prempeh College and studied General Arts.

“I attended Prempeh in 1994,” he added.

He further disclosed that he once attended Bible school and had about 12 fellowships.