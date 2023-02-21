I Started Losing My Voice After Car Accident- Majid Michel

Majid Michel

Actor Majid Michel has said he started losing his voice after an accident.

In an interview with Hitz Fm on Monday he said he was once driving from Champs Hotel in Accra when his car was ran into by another car speeding behind him.

According to him after the incident, he started experiencing breaks in his voice and ever since, he has not recovered from that.

“We were coming from Champs [Hotel], we just entered the road, from our back some two cars were racing and hit our back.

“This is the first time I am telling this story because number one, I never associate with this but listen, immediately we got down from the car, my voice started breaking when I was talking to the guy,” Majid indicated.

However, he continued that his doctors rule out the accident as the cost of voice loss.

“But I said right after that particular accident when I got down from the car when I was talking, my voice was breaking,” he added.

About whether his voice has affected his acting career, the Kotoka actor said he does not take long movie scripts lately.