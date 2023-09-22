I Struggled With Pornography For Years – Spyro

Spyro

Nigerian music sensation, Spyro, has revealed that he struggled with pornography addiction for years.

He disclosed this in an interview with Echoo Room.

He said contrary to speculations that he criticises his colleagues for not living decent lifestyles, his goal is not to preach holiness in the secular music industry.

The ‘Who’s Your Guy’ crooner, however, maintained that artistes can still make money from decent music.

He said, “I struggled with pornography for years. I’m not a saint. I go through these things. I’m in here with you guys. I’m not saying that I’m holy. Everyone is far from holy.

“And I’m not coming to preach to people that you’ve to be holy. I’m human just like you. But I’m just saying that as much as we can.”

The Dailypost reported that Spyro recently sparked controversy after he insinuated in a podcast interview that colleague, Shallipopi’s music inspires fraudsters.