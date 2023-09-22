Campaign Bereft Of Mudslinging (1)

Ekwow Spio-Garbrah

Sometime ago, in this Fourth Republic, a politician in addressing the slow pace of government policies blamed it on the non-availability of “Team A” ministers in Cabinet as against the “Team B” choice of the then President.

That politician said because he was excluded from the “Team Sheet,” he had to offer suggestions by “pissing in” from outside. And till date, supporters of the opposition NDC have not forgiven Mr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah for insinuating that his colleagues were not fit for the task as ministers of state.

For this reason, we have decided to return to the Scriptures to admonish those in public life to be mindful of what they say when they mount the political platform.

In the Fourth Republic, there have been instances of the use of intemperate language and when they are called upon to substantiate

their claims on oath, they have sought alibi in, “oh it is political talk.” We cannot continue to look on while some of our citizens, especially the politicians denigrate their colleagues without any basis.

We need decorous, decent and temperate language on our political platforms and refrain from throwing invectives at their so-called opponents even from the same political parties during internal contests.

Currently ongoing is the preparations by the leadership of the governing NPP to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 general election. The first phase of this exercise was conducted on August 26, 2023 to select five persons for the grand finale on November 4, this year.

Instead of five, because Alan Kyerematen pulled out of the race, the number now stands at four, with Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia polling 629 votes during the Super Delegates’ Conference, Kennedy Agyapong garnered 132 votes, Dr. Afriyie Akoto had 36 votes, and Francis Addai Nimoh received 9 votes.

Most Ghanaians are familiar with the famous statement by maverick politician, Kennedy Agyapong threatening the President and the Vice President with a “showdown.” Though that remark spread like bushfire, subsequent developments show that the showdown mantra is not popular within the rank and file of the NPP but opponents of the government who are working against the Nana Akufo-Addo government’s agenda to ‘break the eight’.

One or two Scriptures will suffice here and serve as a guide to those seeking the mandate of the people to lead the country. A leader must be somebody who believes in the principle that silence is golden and for which reason such a person does not respond to every statement from the public remark or even invective. We say so because words have the power of life and death, and explains why we are asked to be measured in our remarks.

It is simply not good to say things that do not define the person but meant to destroy his or her reputation. The Bible and Hadiths in the Islamic faith give us tonnes of advice when it comes to what we ought to say. For instance, Ephesians 4:29 states, “Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.”

Again, Proverbs 15:4 tells us, “The soothing tongue is a tree of life, but a perverse tongue crushes the spirit.” The Bible also says that what we speak comes from our hearts, so when we choose to use negative speech, it is a symptom of what Jesus calls a “sick heart”. Now, what the candidates are saying on the campaign platform is defining those with a message and those bent on pissing in with the intention to divide the ranks of the party and make it difficult for the NPP to retain power.