‘I Want My Music To Impact People’

Emi Fanny

UK-based Ghanaian gospel singer Emilia Fanny Haris, better known as Emi Fanny in the music arena, has declared her intention to utilise music as a tool to improve the lives of those who listen to her.

As an anointed evangelist and multi-talented singer of remarkable achievements, Emi Fanny said she wants her songs to impact people positively.

According to her, she wants to take Ghanaian gospel music to another level so that it reaches out to many communities with a message that is able to transform people’s lives for the better. All her songs are spiritually inclined, she said.

Speaking in an interview with BEATWAVES, Emi Fanny who is currently promoting her latest gospel single titled ‘He Never Fails’, indicated that gospel music is a powerful tool in provoking the presence of God, and wants people to know that salvation is for everyone regardless of age, nationality or race.

BEATWAVES discovered that her songs frequently convey themes of love, resilience, hope, and faith, all of which can emotionally boost listeners. Her compositions’ potent melodies and lyrics have the ability to stir up deep feelings and offer consolation in trying circumstances.

Her songs can encourage people to keep going after their goals, pursue personal development, and have an optimistic attitude to life.

Currently, she is working with country and gospel recording artiste and producer Dan Wesley on her fourth album project to be released soon.

Emi won an award in Belgium with her first album titled ‘Nea Me Hwehwe’ which was released in 2007 followed by her second album ‘Crazy For You’ in 2014. Her third album, ‘Where Would I Be’ was also released in 2018 with the hit song, ‘Get Busy For Jesus’.

Her hit song, ‘Get Busy For Jesus,’ also received two nominations for Best Gospel Song of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards UK and Ghana National Gospel Music Awards.

Emi believes music is a field of harvest to win souls for Jesus. She also believes the unreached can be reached through music to come to the knowledge of Christ.

She, however, revealed plans of collaborating with international artistes such as Cece Winnas, if given the opportunity.

According to her, working with Cece Winnas, among others, would catapult her musical career to a new level.

Her new single ‘He Never Fails’ will empower listeners spiritually and teach them about the integral components of God’s word in changing the lives of people.

By George Clifford Owusu