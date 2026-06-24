I Want My Trial To Continue – Bissue

Charles Cromwell Nanabanyin Onuawonto Bissue

Charles Cromwell Nanabanyin Onuawonto Bissue, former Presidential Staffer, has made it clear that he does not support the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) entering nolle prosequi in his alleged corruption trial as he wants the case to continue to its conclusion.

“If the prosecution has evidence, let it present it. If the defence has evidence, let it challenge the prosecution’s case.

“If I unlawfully accepted even one cedi, let the Court convict me. If I did not, let the Court acquit me,” the former Secretary to the defunct Inter Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining stated.

He noted that seven years ago, when the allegations first arose, he voluntarily stepped aside from his position as Secretary to the Inter Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining and from President Akufo-Addo’s Government.

“No one asked me to do so. I stepped aside because I believed investigations should proceed without any suggestion of interference,” he stressed.

Mr. Bissue said, “For years, this matter remained with the Office of the Special Prosecutor before it was finally brought before the High Court. During that time, I repeatedly reported to the Office whenever required.”

“My life, my career and my reputation remained on hold while I waited for my day in court,” he added.

In an open letter to the Special Prosecutor, Mr. Bissue indicated that for seven years, he had lived with the consequences of the prosecution.

He noted, “My case concerns an allegation involving GH¢20,000. I have never argued that it should not be prosecuted because of the amount involved.”

“Whether an allegation concerns GH¢20,000 or GH¢20 million, the law must apply equally. Every allegation deserves to be investigated and, where appropriate, prosecuted.

“My concern has never been the amount. My concern has always been fairness, transparency, consistency and equal justice under the law,” he stated.

Mr. Bissue disclosed that his reputation has been damaged and career interrupted, adding, “My businesses have suffered. I have incurred enormous legal costs, and my family has borne an unimaginable burden.”

“These are not just legal proceedings. They have real human consequences,” he asserted.

He stated that during his ordeal, his late mother suffered two heart attacks before “she eventually joined her ancestors.”

“Watching her endure the anxiety and emotional pain associated with the prolonged process remains one of the greatest tragedies of my life,” he added.

He said throughout the process, he had honoured every invitation, complied with every lawful requirement and never sought to evade justice.

“When the High Court recently struck out 24 paragraphs of the witness statement, the Office of the Special Prosecutor sought to suspend the trial. The High Court rejected that application.

“I am ready for trial. I do not want this matter to end through a nolle prosequi or any other process that denies the Court the opportunity to determine the truth,” he stressed.