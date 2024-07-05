I Want To Perform With Beyoncé – Champion Rolie

Champion Rolie

Ghanaian dancer, Roland Frimpong Nyarko, popularly known as Champion Rolie, has expressed admiration for American Singer Beyoncé and the hope of performing on the same stage with her shortly.

Champion Rolie, known for his captivating dancing skills, in an interview with Anita Akuffo on the Afternoon Show said his dream as a budding dancer aiming the global stage is to perform with Beyoncé one day, a dream that seems far from reach but hoping it becomes possible.

“I want to perform with Beyoncé, even though I’m not seeing any signs of it becoming possible. I’m just hoping that it becomes possible,” he said.

He also dismissed the allegation that seems to suggest that he’s veering out of her dancing career to pursue influencing jobs for his survival, Champion Rolie emphatically stated that his passion for dancing cannot change.

“When I started building myself with dancing, a lot of people will say I look up to you and that is influencing. I think brands have seen this part of it and they are buying into n but I’m not moving out of dance it just comes with it,” he said.

Aside from dancing, he has set up the Champion Rolie Foundation, which was founded in December 2023. It has conducted several outreach activities to promote the well-being of street children, including feeding them and providing them with free medical screenings.

Hundreds of children have participated in various fun activities organised by the foundation with plenty of food and drinks for the underprivileged children.

While Champion Rolie hopes to perform with Beyoncé, the Dance With Purpose Academy led by its former co-founder, Dancegod Lloyd, was featured in the ‘King Already’ music video alongside Dancehall act Shatta Wale off Beyoncé’s Black Is King Album which was released in 2020.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke