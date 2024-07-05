Napo Thanks Bawumia For Making Him Running Mate

The freshly nominated Running Mate of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Party, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempreh has expressed deep gratitude and humility to his boss, and Party leader, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for partnering with him for the upcoming general elections.

The Minister for Energy, nomination was unanimously endorsed by the party’s National Council on Thursday, marking a significant moment in Ghana’s political landscape.

In a statement of appreciation, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempreh, affectionately called “Napo” said “I am deeply honoured today as the chosen running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). I am humbled to be nominated by our distinguished flagbearer, H.E. Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and endorsed unanimously by the National Council.”

He emphasised his commitment to supporting Bawumia in realizing a vision to propel Ghana to greater heights”.

According to him, “I view this nomination as part of God’s plan for my life, and I am grateful for His guidance in directing my path. I consider this nomination as a call to higher service, a call to sacrifice, and a duty to perform”.

He said in the statement that he issued after his nomination by expressing gratitude towards the National Council and President Nana Akufo-Addo, Prempeh acknowledged the trust and confidence placed in him, saying: “I express my gratitude to the National Council, the rank-and-file of our party, and our esteemed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for their unwavering support and faith in me.”

The Manhyia South MP, further highlighted the collective effort required for the upcoming electoral campaign, urging party members to join hands in their pursuit of a prosperous nation.

He said: “I understand that the task ahead requires our collective effort, and I, therefore, plead with every party member to come on board as we seek the mandate of our countrymen and women once again to serve them.”

As the campaign gears up, Prempeh remains committed to breaking the eight-year election cycle and diligently serving Ghana. “As I assume the role of running mate alongside my esteemed boss, H.E. Dr Bawumia, I am committed to supporting him to prosecute a formidable 2024 campaign. Let us work together towards a brighter future for Ghana.”

“With a firm belief in service and leadership, Prempeh concluded his statement by invoking divine blessings upon Ghana. “My philosophies remain service and leadership. May God bless our Homeland, Ghana. Thank you.”

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s nomination is expected to bring a strategic advantage to the NPP’s campaign, especially with his strong roots in the Ashanti Region, an area crucial for the party’s electoral success.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has also confirmed that Dr Matthew Opoku Prempreh is his choice as he is ready to set the battle and win the upcoming General Elections.

Matthew Opoku Prempeh was born on May 23, 1968 in Ashanti New Town, a suburb of Kumasi, and hails from Pakyi No. 2 in the Ashanti Region.

He started his basic education at KNUST Primary School and proceeded to Prempeh College for his middle school education, all in Kumasi.

He studied Human Biology and Medicine at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and completed his MBCHB in 1994.

He continued with post-graduate studies in MSc. Clinical Epidemiology at the Netherlands Institute of Health Sciences in 1998. He further pursued postgraduate training in surgery in the UK.

After working with the National Health Service in the United Kingdom for some time, he returned to Ghana in 2005 to pursue a career in business and more importantly in politics.

He successfully became the Member of Parliament for Manhyia in 2009.

Before entering Parliament after winning the Manhyia seat in 2008, he was the chief executive officer of Keyedmap Security Services Limited from 2004 to 2009.

He also served as a member of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of the United Kingdom from 1999 to 2003.

He was elected to Parliament in 2008 on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He was re-elected with 35,958 votes, or 87.17% of the votes in the 2016 parliamentary elections and also won the 2020 contest overwhelmingly.

Ahead of the 2012 elections, the constituency was divided into two, and in those elections, he won the newly created Manhyia South constituency, which he retained in 2016 and 2020.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed him as Minister of Education during his first term. As Education Minister, Napo, as he is affectionately called, spearheaded the implementation of the famous Free Senior High School policy.

Under Dr. Prempeh, the successful implementation of the government’s flagship Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy saw the country’s SHS population leap from 800,000 in 2016 to 1.2 million by January 2021.

Prior to his appointment as Minister for Education in 2017, he was a member of the Defence and Interior Committee and the Appointments Committee.

The President appointed him during his second term in 2021 to head the Ministry of Energy after the NPP retained power in the 2020 elections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe