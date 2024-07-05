Bawumia, NAPO Make A Very Good Pair For Victory- President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed unwavering confidence in the potency of the political combination formed by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Manhyia South lawmaker Matthew Opoku Prempeh as a formidable partnership that is poised to secure success in the upcoming elections.

Describing the collaboration as exceptional and highly promising, President Akufo-Addo spoke to journalists following the endorsement of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate to Dr. Bawumia by the National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He announced, “The NPP has an excellent ticket and we’re going to win with this ticket on 7th December 2024, that’s the news. They make a very good pair, and they are going to win.”

In response to the resounding support received from the National Council, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia took to social media to express gratitude, stating, “I had the honour and privilege to present my choice of running mate (Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh) to the National Council… I thank members of the National Council for their unanimous and emphatic endorsement.”

Dr. Opoku Prempeh, in a statement post-appointment, reiterated his commitment to collaborating closely with Dr. Bawumia to lead the NPP towards breaking the eight-year election cycle.

Recognizing the collective effort required to achieve their vision for national transformation, he called upon party members to unite in pursuing the shared goal of propelling Ghana into prosperity.

Expressing profound appreciation for the support and faith invested in him by the NPP leadership and President Akufo-Addo, Dr. Opoku Prempeh underscored the magnitude of the task ahead and emphasized the importance of unity within the party ranks. His nomination as the running mate was described as a call to higher service and a duty to drive progress within the nation.

As Dr. Opoku Prempeh assumes his role as the chosen running mate, he highlighted the significance of service and leadership in guiding their campaign towards a brighter future for Ghana.

He concluded his statement with a message of hope and aspiration for a prosperous homeland, emphasizing the value of collaboration and dedication in their pursuit of electoral victory.

By Vincent Kubi