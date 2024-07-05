Nii Noi Nortey Renews Health Cards Of Klottey Korle Constituents

Valentino Nii Noi Nortey

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Klottey Korle constituency, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, has confirmed that all ‘Nii Noi Nortey Health Cards’ issued last year have been renewed automatically for another year.

This renewal ensures that cardholders will continue to benefit from free emergency healthcare services for an additional year, aiming to alleviate the financial burden of medical expenses on the people.

Speaking on the development, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey emphasized the sustainability of the ‘Valentino Nii Noi Nortey Health Cards’, stating that they are here to stay and not a one-time initiative. He assured, “Yes, it will be renewed every year. It has already been updated in the system, so they can even utilize it beyond the expiry date indicated on the card.”

Highlighting the broader vision behind the health insurance initiative in Klottey Korle, Nortey expressed a commitment beyond politics, framing it as a national and patriotic endeavor focused on saving lives. With nearly 6,000 individuals currently registered for the health card, Nortey aims to reach a target of 60,000 this year, emphasizing the crucial role of prioritizing healthcare and advocating for the expansion of the existing National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Recent data shared by administrators of the ‘Valentino Nii Noi Nortey Health Cards’, Ace Insurance, revealed that the health card has covered medical bills amounting to Ghc 114,000 in April and Ghc 303,125.05 in May this year. These figures underscore the significant impact of the initiative in providing financial relief for beneficiaries seeking essential medical services.

Introduced in 2023 in response to mounting appeals for financial assistance with healthcare costs, the ‘Valentino Nii Noi Nortey Health Card’ has gained acceptance at numerous medical institutions in Accra, offering coverage for a diverse range of medical needs, including surgeries, scans, and medication purchases.

Valentino Nii Noi Nortey’s unwavering commitment to extending comprehensive healthcare support through the ‘Valentino Nii Noi Nortey Health Card’ reflects a compassionate approach toward addressing the pressing healthcare challenges faced by residents of Klottey Korle. As the initiative garners increased popularity and demonstrates tangible benefits, it stands as a testament to the transformative impact of prioritizing public health and well-being within a community.