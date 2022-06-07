‘I Wanted To Pull Out Of VGMA’

Joe Mettle

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel artiste, Joseph Oscar Nii Armah Mettle, popularly known as Joe Mettle, has revealed he had wanted to pull out of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) to allow other artistes to win the Best Gospel Artiste category.

Joe Mettle, who is currently on a four-city tour to celebrate ten years of his annual concert dubbed, “Praise Reloaded Concert”, has successively won the coveted Best Gospel Artiste award, and he thinks post-award commentaries and the fact that people are fed up with him was why he had wanted to take a break.

In an interview on Akoma FM’s Saturday entertainment programme Entertainment 360 hosted by Tony Best, Joe Mettle indicated that those negative narratives do not get to him.

“Post-award commentaries, bashing does not worry me at all. Everyone has an opinion and you cannot take it away from them. There are a lot of issues that go into one winning an award, but when you try to explain to people, they are only interested for the fact that they think you don’t deserve it.

“To be given an Artiste of the Year award or any other category, the organisers take into consideration the work you have done, shows you have performed and a whole lot, but people are not aware.

“To be honest, a time came when I decided to withdraw a bit from the scheme. The decision was to encourage others to also have the feel of winning the award, so that it will make it enjoyable and serve as a fair playing ground,” he disclosed.