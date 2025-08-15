I Was Excited To Learn From Dr. Omane Boamah – Veep

Vice President, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The Vice President, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has expressed sorrow as she read a tribute to the eight fallen men who died in the military helicopter crash on August 6, 2025.

In her tribute, she described her excitement and readiness to learn from her colleague Dr. Omane Boamah as they embarked on the journey to serve the nation.

“I was even more excited by the prospect of learning from you,” she said.

She further recalled how they pledged to work seriously on their prospective assignments to the nation.

She said, “You and I pledged to take this assignment very, very seriously”.

She described Dr. Omane Boamah’s positive expectations of working stating, “You had a positive reaction to the prospect of working more closely with me,” she said.

She wished the eight comrades a peaceful rest and thanked them for their commitment to the nation.

“ I thank each one of you for your examples of selflessness, commitment to duty and ability of our country to be better for all of us,” she added.

She ended her tribute with her favorite poetic quote indicating that the dead are not really dead nor dead forever.

“The dead are not dead forever. They are in the flowing water, in the soul water, in the lonely place, in the crowd. The dead are not dead. The dead are not beneath the earth. They are on the fire. In the moving plant, in the wounded place, in the moon, everywhere,” she stated.

By Florence Asamoah Adom