Govt Sets Up Support Fund For Children Of Helicopter Crash Victims

President John Mahama

President John Dramani has announced the setting up of a support fund to cater for the children of the eight Ghanaians who lost their lives in the tragic helicopter crash at Adansi Akrufuom in the Ashanti Region.

The fund is expected to cater for their education and welfare as part of the nation’s efforts to ensure they are properly catered for.

Speaking during a burial service for the eight victims at the Black Stars Square, the President said the fund will cater for the children’s education from primary school to tertiary level or technical training.

He said it will also cover health care, including medical insurance and specialised care where required and welfare support; clothing, shelter and essential living expenses.

President Mahama disclosed that Stanbic Bank has opened an account with an initial contribution of GH₵500,000, and indicated that government will make an immediate seed contribution to the fund.

He further disclosed that government will operationalise and publish detailed framework of the Children’s support fund within the next 30 days.

“My office will ensure that the Children’s support fund is sustained for the long term with annual public reporting on how it has been used,” the President further stated.

President Mahama also indicated that government will create channels for contributions from citizens, corporate organisations, professional associations and international partners.

“Let us also leave our eight comrades today with the promise that their children will not be alone and that they’ve got us and we will always be there to share, we’ll proudly walk with them into their future,” President Mahama added.

Eight Ghanaians; Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna, Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Samuel Aboagye, Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah lost their lives on August 6, 2025, while on their way to Obuasi where the Ministers and others were scheduled to launch an anti-illegal mining (Galamsey) initiative.

Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed and Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna were laid to rest on August 11, 2025, after Islamic burial rites were performed for them at the House.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak