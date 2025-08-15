Helicopter Tragedy: Mahama Promotes 3 GAF Officers

PRESIDENT JOHN Mahama, in honour of the three Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) crew members who lost their lives in the helicopter crash incident, has promoted them to various ranks.

Speaking at the burial service for the other six victims in Accra, President John Mahama mentioned that following consultation with the government leadership, they are honouring the three officers for their sacrifices made to the nation.

Squadron Leader, Peter Baafemi Anala, promoted to the rank of Wing Commander, Flying Officer Twum Ampadu Manaen, promoted to the rank of Flight Lieutenant, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah to Flight Sergeant.

‘These are not just symbolic gestures. They represent the rightful place these officers have gained in our Republic’s role of honor, and the benefits due to their families will be reflected in these new ranks,’ he said.”

President John Mahama added that the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General William Agyapong, will oversee the ceremonial presentation of the posthumous promotion to their families.

He further added that the other victims who are civilians will be equally honoured in the next national mourners’ ceremony.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke